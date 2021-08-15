WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away. A chase ensued.

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.

The suspect later drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots.

Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 AM Sunday Forecast Track for Fred
Fred’s track has shifted east. It may become a tropical storm on Sunday.
Abigail Jacobson has seen the pandemic from inside the ICU at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for the...
COVID-19 ICU nurse says many healthcare workers suffering from ‘emotional fatigue’
Ninety-one-year-old Henry Turner Sr. was featured dancing in a video that aired Friday morning...
91-year-old Vancleave man struts stuff on national TV
Phony Vax cards and legalities
Legal questions and phony vaccine cards popping up after New Orleans enacts new COVID-19 requirements
A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban enters Kabul, awaits ‘peaceful transfer’ of power
COVID-19 is still hitting Mississippi hard, but the fight to get people vaccinated goes on, one...
Fight to vaccinate continues one decision at a time in South Mississippi
4 AM Sunday Forecast Track for Fred
Fred’s track has shifted east. It may become a tropical storm on Sunday.
4 AM Sunday Tropics Update
4 AM Sunday Tropics Update