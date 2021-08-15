WLOX Careers
Countdown to Kickoff: Harrison Central

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison Central Red Rebels are coming off an impressive season, making it into the second round of the playoffs

This year though the team is much younger after losing 30 seniors and only bringing back four starters, so Coach Casey Cain has made sure the younger guys hit the weight room

“We’re going to be starting anywhere from 8-10 sophomores probably this year,” said Cain. “We’re a young team and that’s a lot of our maturity situation is we’re trying to put more emphasis in the weight room than we have in the past to get these young guys ready for a long season.”

Of the seniors on the team this year, linebacker Raymond Collins and wide receiver Isaiah Atkins are looking to step up as leaders for the underclassmen.

“I want to lead everybody in the right way,” said Atkins. “I want everybody to have an equal opportunity to play football and see their ups and downs, even though you have the ups and downs, have fun.”

“Everybody looks up to me around here. Not just being more vocal but more actions and being more of a leader,” said Collins. “Because my whole life I’ve been like the little brother but this upcoming senior year everybody is looking up to me, everybody is counting on me and believing in me.”

Coach Cain says the seniors and upperclassmen stepping up to lead will be extremely helpful during the season as they work together to make another run at the playoffs again.

“You have got to compete every day,” said Cain. “Don’t worry about what happened in your last rep, it’s all about the next rep and know the guy next to you has your back. We just have to keep rolling, depend on your teammates, and just do the best we can possibly do.>

