Cops meet community at inaugural Police in the Park event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was filled with smiles and fun at Gulfport’s Goldin Sports Complex.

The community came out for the Gulfport Police Department’s inaugural Police in the Park event.

Police say the department’s diversity team thought of the idea over four months ago.

People got the chance to participate in games, eat food and snow cones, and dance to music.

Forest Height’s Boys and Girls Club, Gulfport’s YMCA, and Morning Star Baptist Church were at the event as resources for people and to show support for the police department.

In addition, Extend a Hand Help a Friend provided COVID-19 kits filled with sanitizer, information on the virus, and t-shirts.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said that community engagement is one of the pillars to keep the trust of residents.

“The national narrative over the last several years, that trust has diminished. This is a great opportunity and a great way to rebuild the trust in our community. We here at the Gulfport Police Department are fortunate that the national anti-police sentiment did not make its down here, but we still need to continue to build those relationships within our community,” Ryle said

Youth director of the Boys and Girls Club Forrest Heights Antonio Knox said he’s happy to see more children getting out of the house to meet more of the community.

“This helps keep them out of trouble. We’re showing them different activities that they can do on the weekend that will take more of their time,” Knox said.

Knox said that he grew up in Gulfport and is familiar with Goldin Sports Complex.

He explained that it’s vital to meet kids in central locations that they are acquainted with.

“This is where all the kids are at, so it makes sense to have it here. I live close to here so sometimes I would walk here and see the kids play three on three basketball down here. This is also where they have football for little league. This is the perfect central location that everyone knows about,” he said.

Trey Lynn came out with friends to the sports complex because he said his grandmother wanted him to try something different rather than playing at home.

The 13-year-old said that he’s happy he gave the event a chance because he got to make new relationships with kids his age.

“I’m having a good time and enjoying myself out here. If you’re at home, you’re inside playing video games and being bored, but when you’re in nature, you’re outside having fun,” Lynn said.

The department said that they intend to have more events throughout the year in the future and to have the event at different parks within Gulfport to increase participation.

