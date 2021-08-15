Aviation show brings fans from all over to Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hucking The Bowl is a yearly aviation event where plane enthusiasts come together in Gulfport to show off their engineering skills.

With planes that have custom engineered parts that can cost up to 4 grand, its a stylish aviation show for all ages. Novice and pro flyers alike come together from various states.

COVID-19 prevented last year’s event, so everyone was ecstatic to gather and fly again Saturday.

“I walked into a hobby shop and saw some artsy airplanes and slowly got more and more into it,” said pilot J.J Hendrick. “It’s an adrenaline rush. You’re relaxed, you’re focused. It’s a lot of different feelings you don’t realize until you land.”

