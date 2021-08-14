WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year

Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota opening next year.(Taco Bell)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WAVE) - Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota opening next year.

Called “Taco Bell Defy,” the restaurant will be the first-of-its-kind, with a two-story, 3,000 square-foot location that offers four lanes for drive-thru service, according to a news release.

Three lanes will be open and dedicated strictly for mobile or delivery order pickups, allowing people ordering from the app to “skip the line.”

Customers will be able to check in digitally by scanning a unique QR code, and food will be sent down to customers from the kitchen contactless on the restaurant’s second floor through a proprietary lift system, similar to systems used in bank drive-thrus.

An additional lane will be available for traditional ordering, with two-way video and audio communication for customers to interact with employees.

“Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us,” Mike Grams, President and Global COO of Taco Bell said in a release. “What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants.”

The restaurant was created with the assistance of Minneapolis-based design company Vertical Works Inc., and franchisee Border Foods, who has a 35 year partnership with Taco Bell, the release states.

Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in August 2021 and open to the public in Summer 2022.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
10 AM NHC Update on the Remnants of Fred
Fred now a tropical wave. It could strengthen again in the Gulf.
Gov. Tate Reeves
Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new...
5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Latest News

The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid urgent embassy airlift
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 29 killed
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred now a tropical wave
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in...
Toddler fatally shoots mother during work call