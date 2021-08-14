WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sean Payton previews first preseason game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints open their preseason Saturday against Baltimore. Perhaps more questions surround this Saints team than any other in recent memory, beginning with who will be quarterback, on top of the timetable for Michael Thomas’ return, among others.

But while you will finally see the Saints play a real game on the field, you probably won’t get all the answers you’re looking for just yet.

“As a coach you want to see execution, you don’t want to see penalties, the basic fundamentals of the game, pad level where it should be,” head coach Sean Payton said. “The blocking and tackling you’ve been coaching, so really the fundamentals that are necessary to play this game well.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Both storms
Fred still over Cuba, tracks shifts slightly west
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career...
Hancock football game against Vancleave back on
St. Patrick opens the season August 27 against Sacred Heart
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career...
Hancock athletics on hold