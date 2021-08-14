Sean Payton previews first preseason game

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints open their preseason Saturday against Baltimore. Perhaps more questions surround this Saints team than any other in recent memory, beginning with who will be quarterback, on top of the timetable for Michael Thomas’ return, among others.

But while you will finally see the Saints play a real game on the field, you probably won’t get all the answers you’re looking for just yet.

“As a coach you want to see execution, you don’t want to see penalties, the basic fundamentals of the game, pad level where it should be,” head coach Sean Payton said. “The blocking and tackling you’ve been coaching, so really the fundamentals that are necessary to play this game well.”

