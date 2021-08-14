WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Parent attacks teacher over mask mandate outside Calif. school

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California was hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by a parent angry over the school’s mask policy.

Police say an angry parent attacked a 6th grade teacher during student pickup Wednesday outside Sutter Creek Elementary in Sutter Creek, California.

According to school district leaders, the father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask at school, initially confronted the principal. When the male teacher intervened, he was allegedly attacked. He was left bleeding with bruises and cuts to his head and face.

“There’s a part of me that’s not surprised, and there’s a part of me that’s just completely shocked. But to everyone’s defense, I just think emotions are really high right now,” said Superintendent Tori Gibson of the Amador County Unified School District.

District policy says students are required to wear masks indoors. Teachers and staff who are vaccinated can go maskless but must be wearing a mask when students are present.

Gibson says the accused father saw teachers without masks and got angry.

Police are investigating the incident and will send their findings to the district attorney’s office. It’s not confirmed whether the parent was arrested or is facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred
Fred’s track shifts farther west, gradual strengthening expected
Gov. Tate Reeves
Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new...
5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Latest News

Abigail Jacobson has seen the pandemic from inside the ICU at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for the...
COVID-19 ICU nurse says many healthcare workers suffering from ‘emotional fatigue’
Abigail Jacobson has seen the pandemic from inside the ICU at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for the...
COVID-19 ICU Nurse says many healthcare workers suffering from ‘emotional fatigue’
4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred
Fred’s track shifts farther west, gradual strengthening expected
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy