Mississippi liver transplant patient says she will definitely get third dose of vaccine

CDC advisers are now recommending an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some with compromised immune systems.

The recommendation coming Friday, a day after the FDA authorized booster shots for those who are immunocompromised - like transplant patients.

We talk with a Mississippi woman who says she will definitely get the third shot.

Kimberly Cooley of Duckhill, Mississippi says she is excited and cautiously optimistic with news Friday that patients with compromised immune systems can get a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Cooley said, “I am ecstatic about it. I’m happy that we’re finally getting the attention that we deserve. It’s been a long time coming. We, of course, were not apart of the original vaccine study.”

It has been almost three years since her liver transplant. Cooley has had the two dose vaccine, but tested negative for antibodies. With rising cases in Mississippi, she is concerned.

“For me personally, it’s frightening. And the other day was my first time really verbalizing the fact that I fear death from COVID. And that’s having gone through liver failure and liver transplant that this is still, this still concerns me far greater than that did,” Cooley said.

Cooley has already made her decision about getting the booster shot.

“I will definitely get that third shot. I have been in communication with my liver transplant coordinator, Lacy at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, throughout this entire time that they have been talking about the third shot, the booster shot. And so they have actually cleared me to get the shot and I am in the process of being scheduled to get my booster shot,” said Cooley.

Cooley says she is looking forward to being close to her two young nephews again.

Cooley said, “It has been over a year, a year-and-a-half actually since I have just held them and loved on them and kissed them. It’s been that long and I’m ready.”

State health leaders have said the extra doses should be handled on a case by case basis with doctors reviewing the medical history of immunocompromised patients. Booster doses are not yet recommended for the general public.

