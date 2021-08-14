WLOX Careers
Hot and humid this weekend. Closely watching Tropical Depression Fred.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Today will be another typical summer day! We’ll warm up into the low 90s this afternoon, and it will be very humid. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible.

Rain chances will decrease tonight, and it’ll stay warm with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be very hot and humid with highs near 90. A few more hit or miss showers and storms are possible again.

In the tropics, we are closely watching Tropical Depression Fred. It is very disorganized as of this morning, but it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the Gulf this weekend. Landfall as a tropical storm is expected by Monday night along the northern Gulf Coast. Landfall is possible as far west as Harrison County in Mississippi or through the Western Panhandle. If Fred’s center move over us or just west of us, that would bring more impacts as far as heavy rain and strong winds.

Tropical Storm Grace also formed in the Atlantic this morning, and it was located east of the Lesser Antilles. It will move near the Caribbean this week. At this time, it is not a threat to South Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

