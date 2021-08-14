WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hancock football game against Vancleave back on

Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career...
Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career Technical Center. Those are the two oldest campuses in the district, having opened in 1990 and 1974, respectively.(wlox)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - After calling off their September 3 game against Vancleave amid the current closure of Hancock High School, the Hawks and Bulldogs have called that game back on.

Hancock, as it currently stands, will be eligible to return to the playing field by that date. As a result, the recently scheduled match-up between Vancleave and St. Martin has since been canceled.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Both storms
Fred still over Cuba, tracks shifts slightly west
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
Sean Payton previews first preseason game
St. Patrick opens the season August 27 against Sacred Heart
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Countdown To Kickoff: St. Patrick
Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career...
Hancock athletics on hold