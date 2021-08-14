WLOX Careers
Fred’s track shifts farther west, gradual strengthening expected

Fred is expected to be near the north/central Gulf Coast Monday
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Fred is expected to move back over the Gulf on Saturday. The forecast track has shifted west again, and a landfall is possible within the cone of uncertainty as far west as Harrison County in South Mississippi or as far east as Panama City, FL with the most likely of locations being in the western FL panhandle or South Alabama. Impacts from Fred are likely to be felt along and east of the center.

While the impacts from Fred are expected to be mainly east of South Mississippi, if a landfall occurs near Harrison County or Highway 49, that could mean heavy rain and high winds for areas along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Watches or warnings may be issued over the weekend for parts of the north/central Gulf Coast. It is not out of the question that parts of the South Mississippi coast could be included in some of those alerts.

4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred
4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred(WLOX)
Model Plots for Tropical Depression Fred
Model Plots for Tropical Depression Fred(WLOX)

