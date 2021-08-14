Fred now a tropical wave. It could strengthen again in the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - While Fred was a tropical depression early Saturday morning, it has now weakened into a tropical wave. It no longer has a well defined center of circulation as of 10 AM.

The remnants of Fred are expected to move back over the Gulf on Saturday evening. It could become a tropical depression again, and then strengthen into a tropical storm by Sunday. The National Hurricane Center shows landfall is possible within the cone of uncertainty as far west as Harrison County in South Mississippi or as far east as Panama City, Florida.

If the center of Fred makes landfall in South Alabama or Florida, the heaviest rainfall and stronger winds will remain east of us. If Fred tracks over South Mississippi, we will see more impacts like heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Once a new center of circulation develops, models will have a better idea where Fred will exactly travel.

Tropical Storm Watches or warnings may be issued over the weekend for parts of the north/central Gulf Coast. It is not out of the question that parts of the South Mississippi coast could be included in some of those alerts.

10 AM NHC Update on the Remnants of Fred (WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.