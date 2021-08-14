Community comes together to remember Deputy Bobby Daffin

LUCEADALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds swarmed the George County Circuit Clerk for the George County Sheriff’s Department benefit lunch.

The lunch was in honor of deputy Bobby Daffin who died Thursday battling COVID-19.

Daffin served in law enforcement for about 14 years and was currently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

Biloxi Police Department traveled to George County to cook food for sale.

The department had red beans and rice, salad, French bread and desserts all for $10.

Biloxi Police Chief, John Miller, said the Daffin was his step-nephew and didn’t hesitate to bring some officers along to help with the benefit. He said that the law enforcement community never turns away when one is in need of help.

“It was the right thing to do. We wanted to try to make sure that his family is taken care of. We wanted to make sure that his daughter has what she needs and his family too. This is going to be an expensive time for them, and we need to do all that we can,” said Miller.

George County Chief Deputy, Ronnie Castille, said that he’s going to miss Daffin and that his devotion will be hard to replace.

“Bobby is very dedicated and a likable guy, we’re going to miss him very much. He loved his job, it’s all that he has done,” said Castille.

Castille said that the department is having issues operating because of the COVID-19 surge. He explained that he’s worried about the future of staffing for the department.

“When you say COVID, it gives you a lot to worry about, some people are able to overcome it and some people do better than others. He was young and it’s hard to lose a 37-year-old, that’s not what you expect. We’re suffering at this time. There’s four people out with COVID-19 right now and we’re not a large department so that hurts our department,” said Castille.

Terry Rodgers helped deliver the plates across the county for the benefit.

She said that she wasn’t surprised by the 200 preorders because the community especially comes together to uplift when one is down for the count.

“If you don’t live in George County, then you do not know what you’re missing. This is the best county to live in because when one hurts, we all hurt. This law enforcement family we all come together, and this is the results on it,” said Rodgers.

The department sold over 500 plates of food for $10.

