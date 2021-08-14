WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred
Fred’s track shifts farther west, gradual strengthening expected
Gov. Tate Reeves
Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new...
5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
4 AM NHC Forecast Track for Tropical Depression Fred
Fred’s track shifts farther west, gradual strengthening expected