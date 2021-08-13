WLOX Careers
Will Fred recover? Florida still targeted for impacts.

System continues to struggle north of Cuba
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Fred is barely hanging on Friday morning north of Cuba & may not strengthen much today.

Fred will hit the Florida Keys by tomorrow, according to the National Hurricane Center.

And the storm still could get stronger over the warm Gulf waters this weekend before a likely Florida panhandle landfall by Monday.

So far there have not been many surprises tracking this system so there have not been many changes to the projected impacts.

Fred’s rain and wind impacts are still expected to target Florida and spare Mississippi. We will keep watching just in case of any changes.

8-13-2021 Friday 4am tropics update
8-13-2021 Friday 4am tropics update(WLOX)
