Wiggins Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins on Frontage Drive East will be temporarily closed Friday for additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking.

According to a Facebook post, the store will be closed at 2 pm Friday, August 13. The store will remain closed all day Saturday, and reopen to customers Sunday, Aug. 15, at 6 am.

Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.

