Wiggins Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking

The pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.(Source: WLFI/UPS/KFSM/CNN/file)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins on Frontage Drive East will be temporarily closed Friday for additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking.

According to a Facebook post, the store will be closed at 2 pm Friday, August 13. The store will remain closed all day Saturday, and reopen to customers Sunday, Aug. 15, at 6 am.

The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins, MS will be temporarily closed at 2pm on Friday August 13, 2021 for additional...

Posted by Walmart Wiggins on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.

