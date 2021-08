JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to speak at a press conference today to discuss COVID-19.

The press conference comes as new cases in the state surge. Friday, the state reported its highest daily total of new cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 5,000.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

