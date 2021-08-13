WLOX Careers
South Mississippi sheriff deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37

George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A community is in mourning following the tragic death of George County sheriff’s deputy, Bobby Daffin. The 37-year-old died after battling COVID-19.

Daffin has been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized at University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his six-year-old daughter.

Daffin served the community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to the county’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” said Havard. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

The sheriff also noted that Daffin was a key witness in the 2010 murder trial of Brandy Williams, who was convicted of capital murder in the 2010 death of George County Sheriff Gary Welford.

People throughout South Mississippi have joined together this week to pray for Daffin and his family. On Friday, officers from Biloxi Police Department will travel to Lucedale to cook plates of red beans and rice. The plates will be sold outside the sheriff’s department with all the proceeds going to Daffin’s family.

***UPDATE TO ADD*** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PRE-ORDER PLATES FOR YOUR GROUP OR BUSINESS, OR CALL IN YOUR ORDER FOR PICK UP...

Posted by George County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

