Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

In raw body-camera footage released Thursday night, Faiivae says he has a history of falling on his head and may have had previous concussions.

Experts told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Faiivae may have had a “nocebo” — the opposite of a placebo, meaning he may have responded negatively to the thought of being exposed to fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

