Saints announce attendance policy for 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - All ticketholders age 12 and up must verify that they are fully vaccinated, or provide a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours to be allowed to enter the Superdome for Saints games this season. Additionally, face coverings are required at all times by everyone, other than while actively eating or drinking.

Tickets and parking passes will be mobile, and concessions and merchandise transactions will be cash free. Read all the rules for 2021 by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.