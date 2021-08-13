WLOX Careers
People react to record number of COVID cases in Mississippi

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve heard from the hospitals that are seeing more and more COVID patients.

The Department of Health showing this breakdown: of the nearly 1,500 now in a hospital for COVID-19, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated. And 264 patients are on ventilators. So, I asked people... are you worried?

“No, I’m not worried,” said Dawn Peil.

“Ooooooh.... you just have to take cover,” noted Monica Bass.

“I’m disturbed by that number,” explained Eunice Christian. “I am hopeful that the citizens of Mississippi would think very seriously about going forward and getting vaccinated.”

Even among those who’ve already experienced the virus, we found they have different perspectives on the question of whether they’re worried about the rising numbers.

“My family got COVID back in January and we got over it,” said Dawn Peil. “We took lots of vitamins and what we were supposed to take. I think there are a lot of people who just live in fear.”

“Me and seven of my kids stayed sick the whole month of July,” described Oselee Brown. “People need to take it serious and wear a mask. If not, they are going to go through what we went through or worse.”

Several folks we spoke with say they’d feel better if a statewide mask mandate were put back in place.

“Because I don’t wanna be around nobody sneezing and coughing in my face,” added Bass.

Some pastors held a press conference Thursday calling on the Governor to reconsider his position on masks and push more to up the vaccination rate.

“We’re at a time of crisis,” said Pastor Gregory Divinity of New Vineyard Church in Jackson. “So, what the leadership is saying do is basically what you’ll see the people do. So, that’s why it’s important that the leadership, those in leadership, push for elements of safety. Whatever it is to be safe and whatever it is to, as the bishop said, to save lives.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

