One dead after fiery crash on I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Friday afternoon.

Hattiesburg police said the crash involved three passenger vehicles and two 18 wheelers. It happened around 1:15 p.m. under the U.S. Highway 11 bridge over the interstate.

Police said one of the 18 wheelers was hauling logs and caught fire after the crash.

The fire has been extinguished, but Highway 11 is closed in both directions at the bridge. Southbound traffic on the interstate is being diverted around the crash scene.

Aftermath of a fiery crash that killed one person in Hattiesburg. (Source: WDAM)

Drivers are being asked to use and alternate route or plan for delays.

