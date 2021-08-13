WLOX Careers
One Coast Award honorees stay united during pandemic

Celebrating our unique communities and the ideal that “together we are stronger as one.” It’s what the One Coast Awards are about every year.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Celebrating our unique communities and the ideal that “together we are stronger as one.” It’s what the One Coast Awards are about every year.

Friday’s event showcased that strength in unity mantra, despite the current pandemic. Those who received 2020 One Coast Awards were honored along with this year’s winners.

The annual event is organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the things about the chamber and the Coast in general, we are a resilient community. We all know what’s going on outside of these walls with COVID and this Delta Variant. But we’ll get through this,” said Tee McCovey, one of the 2021 One Coast Community Leader Award recipients. “Just to be able to put it on was a huge task and an accomplishment as we wrap up today because many people are cancelling events like this.”

Honorees in the Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader categories were recognized along with several 2020 award winners.

“It’s unfortunate that the circumstances are what they are right now, but if we can put on a mask, still distance a little bit, but get to celebrate each other in person, that’s just a wonderful day for everybody,” said Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen, Community Leader award honoree.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

