Hot with scattered t-storms. Will Fred recover?

A hot day is ahead with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The latest information suggests today will be less wet than the last several days and that could mean fewer clouds which would mean slightly hotter temperatures & heat index. So expect highs in the lower 90s and the heat index up to 107. Into this weekend, there could be an increase in rain activity so expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile in the tropics, Fred is barely hanging on for now north of Cuba & may not strengthen much today. Fred will hit the Florida Keys by tomorrow. And the storm still could get stronger over the warm Gulf waters this weekend before a likely Florida panhandle landfall by Monday. So far there have not been many surprises tracking this system so there have not been many changes to the projected impacts. Fred’s rain and wind impacts are still expected to target Florida and spare Mississippi. We will keep watching just in case of any changes. Also, 95L out in the Atlantic will likely become a depression or storm by tomorrow but it is still far out to sea and is not considered a Gulf Coast threat for now.