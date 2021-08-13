WLOX Careers
Hancock athletics on hold

Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career...
Many of the upgrades and repairs will take place at Hancock High School and the Hancock Career Technical Center. Those are the two oldest campuses in the district, having opened in 1990 and 1974, respectively.(wlox)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Still two weeks away from week one of the high school football season, but already a pair of South Mississippi schools will be sidelined when that time comes.

One day after Stone High School closed its doors due to a rise in COVID cases, Hancock High School did the same on Thursday, pushing all athletics to the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The football team will miss its first two games of the year - week one against Pearl River Central, and week two against Vancleave.

Vancleave will instead face off with St. martin in week two.

