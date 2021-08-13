WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
8-13-2021 Friday 4am tropics update
Will Fred recover? Florida still targeted for impacts.
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,412 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new...
4,412 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek will eventually be home to roughly 1400 students from...
Dozens of students exposed to COVID-19 after parent sent child who tested positive to Nevada school
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Traditional learning set to resume August 27th
Pearl River County schools suspend in-person learning due to rising COVID-19 numbers
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says