Father raffling off bourbon collection in hopes of prolonging son’s life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A father is auctioning off his collection of Pappy Van Winkle in hopes of prolonging his son’s life.

Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, has cystic fibrosis.

The winner will receive five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. (Kentucky Derby Museum)

Perdue collects Pappy Van Winkle and contacted the Kentucky Derby Museum about raffling off his collection to bring awareness and funds to help with his son’s condition.

The winner of the auction will receive:

Five bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, valued at $18,250 valued by Justin’s House of Bourbon . The collection includes: 2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year – M Bottling Line, 82nd Day of 2015 at 10:47; 2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year – M Bottling Line, 278th Day of 2011 at 14:27; 2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year – Year 2017, 256th day, Plant 01 at 07:46; 2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year – M Bottling Line, 220th Day of 2011 at 10:31 and 2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year – D Bottling line, 225th day of 2020, Plant 01 at 20:14

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for winner

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 each.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, click here.

Tickets can be purchased until Sept. 23. The winner will be announced on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. on the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Facebook page.

Proceeds will benefit the CF Foundation and the education department at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.