WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 tests surge at D’Iberville site

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A line of cars waited outside the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building on Friday the 13th.

“I’m not usually superstitious,” Michigan resident Ray Bruton said.

Bruton joined hundreds of people in line for the drive-thru testing site operated by Memorial Hospital. He visited the site after his father tested positive for COVID-19 while recovering in the hospital after a fall.

“I’ve been in there. Two other people have visited him. So we have all been exposed, bringing it out back into the public,” Bruton said.

Organizers said the demand for tests has skyrocketed recently, which means more people coming to the site early. The site is the only drive-thru location that Memorial Hospital operates right now, serving about 180 people a day.

And with infections on the rise across the Coast, more people rush to the site just to be on the safe side.

“I don’t know if it’s the medication I’m getting sick on or leukemia I’m getting sick on, or if it’s the virus,” Biloxi resident John Baldwin said.

While patients deal with long lines at this testing site, some of them also display symptoms of the virus while they wait in the blazing August heat.

“(I have) nausea, headache, I don’t know,” Baldwin said.

The latest report from the department of health reports more than 1,261 new cases and four new deaths in the six southern counties, adding to Mississippi’s record-breaking surge.

Officials reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state on Friday. For the third time this week, it’s a new single-day record, marking the highest number of new cases Mississippi has seen in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I didn’t know coming down here that you guys have had such an outbreak,” Bruton said.

However, the hope is that with more people getting tested, more people will stay out of hospitals.

“I’m keeping a positive attitude that it’s going to be ok,” Bruton said.

The testing site is open from 8 am - 4 pm Monday through Friday and from 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Both storms
Fred still over Cuba, tracks shifts slightly west
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

David Elliott will host an hour-long discussion focused on some of the key topics facing all of...
WATCH August 19th: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall
The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
Memorial hosts COVID-19 testing site at Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building
A firefighter trains at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.
26 students at State Fire Academy sent home after exposure to COVID-19
Coastal Family Health's Doctor Wendy Williams to speak more on what she's experiencing.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Dr. Wendy Williams