Demand for COVID-19 tests surge at D’Iberville site

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A line of cars waited outside the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building on Friday the 13th.

“I’m not usually superstitious,” Michigan resident Ray Bruton said.

Bruton joined hundreds of people in line for the drive-thru testing site operated by Memorial Hospital. He visited the site after his father tested positive for COVID-19 while recovering in the hospital after a fall.

Expect wait times to be near 2 hours long just for COVID-19 testing at the Kenny Fournier Multi-Purpose Building in D’Iberville.



Some people I’ve talked to have been in line since 9:30am.



Organizers say the site does about 150 tests per day, but that number is rising.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/wLftyEGj3F — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 13, 2021

“I’ve been in there. Two other people have visited him. So we have all been exposed, bringing it out back into the public,” Bruton said.

Organizers said the demand for tests has skyrocketed recently, which means more people coming to the site early. The site is the only drive-thru location that Memorial Hospital operates right now, serving about 180 people a day.

And with infections on the rise across the Coast, more people rush to the site just to be on the safe side.

“I don’t know if it’s the medication I’m getting sick on or leukemia I’m getting sick on, or if it’s the virus,” Biloxi resident John Baldwin said.

While patients deal with long lines at this testing site, some of them also display symptoms of the virus while they wait in the blazing August heat.

“(I have) nausea, headache, I don’t know,” Baldwin said.

The latest report from the department of health reports more than 1,261 new cases and four new deaths in the six southern counties, adding to Mississippi’s record-breaking surge.

Officials reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state on Friday. For the third time this week, it’s a new single-day record, marking the highest number of new cases Mississippi has seen in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I didn’t know coming down here that you guys have had such an outbreak,” Bruton said.

However, the hope is that with more people getting tested, more people will stay out of hospitals.

“I’m keeping a positive attitude that it’s going to be ok,” Bruton said.

The testing site is open from 8 am - 4 pm Monday through Friday and from 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.

