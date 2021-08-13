Delbert Hosemann encourages Mississippi citizens to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Lit. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon asking Mississippians to get the vaccine.

The post came as Mississippi was reporting single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers. This morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state.

“I have been meeting with doctors and nurses in hospitals from across the state of Mississippi,” said Hosemann. “They are exhausted both physically and financially. This may be the medical profession’s finest hour.”

He said that ICU beds are filling up across the state, and some hospitals are even treating patients in their waiting rooms.

“We are so weakened that we had to ask the federal government for aid, and we are setting up tents in parking lots to take care of our families,” said Hosemann.

On the Twitter post, he encourages everyone who is eligible to get the free vaccine.

If your healthcare provider says you are eligible to get the free vaccine, please get the vaccine. Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed and we must all work together to stop the spread of Covid. pic.twitter.com/qsJmvqQXfX — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) August 12, 2021

For a list of vaccination sites in South Mississippi, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.