WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Delbert Hosemann encourages Mississippi citizens to get vaccinated

The post came as Mississippi was reporting single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers.
The post came as Mississippi was reporting single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Lit. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon asking Mississippians to get the vaccine.

The post came as Mississippi was reporting single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers. This morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state.

“I have been meeting with doctors and nurses in hospitals from across the state of Mississippi,” said Hosemann. “They are exhausted both physically and financially. This may be the medical profession’s finest hour.”

He said that ICU beds are filling up across the state, and some hospitals are even treating patients in their waiting rooms.

“We are so weakened that we had to ask the federal government for aid, and we are setting up tents in parking lots to take care of our families,” said Hosemann.

On the Twitter post, he encourages everyone who is eligible to get the free vaccine.

For a list of vaccination sites in South Mississippi, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Atlantic storms
Fred continues to struggle over Cuba. Florida still targeted for impacts
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
Memorial hosts COVID-19 testing site at Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that more $1.8 million will be...
Miss. senators announce $1.8M grant for eight Mississippi fire departments
David Elliott will host an hour-long discussion focused on some of the key topics facing all of...
WATCH August 19th: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall
A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59