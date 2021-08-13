Coast comes together to pray for healthcare workers, COVID patients

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As hospitals throughout the state and on the Gulf Coast continue to be overwhelmed with the rising number of COVID-19 patients, people in the community are coming together to offer prayers and support for the healthcare workers that are on the frontlines.

Cars filled the parking lots outside Singing River hospitals in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula on Thursday as people gathered in their vehicles to pray.

Eric Camp, the pastor of Collective Church in Pascagoula, organized the event, coordinating with Singing River Health System and several churches on the Gulf Coast. He said his hope is that the heroes working inside those hospitals could see the flashing lights and know that people were on their side.

“The ERs are overwhelmed. The medical professionals are overwhelmed. People are catching this virus,” said Camp. “This Delta variant has just escalated well beyond what I think any of us ever thought and so, at this point, this is where the church should come in to pray and encourage.”

Center Pointe Church member Ronald Hammler said, to him, the dancing lights represented a symphony of inspiration.

“I know it’s tough. A lot of them have been through a lot. They’ve been away from their families and everything else, and they can’t just go home like a lot of us regular people can do,” said Hammler. “We can just go home to our families. A lot of them can’t, and they have to put in some long hours trying to care for all of these patients and we just want to let them know they’re not forgotten.”

With dozens of cars showing up at each location, Camp said it’s a turnout that truly reflects how supportive the Gulf Coast is of their healthcare workers.

“Those that are in there know we’re praying for them,” said Camp. “It is encouraging to see the turnout because, again, as I’ve said many times, this is not Collective Church -- this is the church. This is everybody of Christian faith that can come just to pray.”

For many, including Hammler, the special prayer service means more than just blinking lights pointed at a building.

“It’s prayer. It lets them know the Lord is there. The Lord is there for them, and he’s there to support them and we’re thinking about them,” said Hammler.

As of Aug. 11, Singing River Health System reported 130 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including nine patients under the age of 40.

9 people under age 40 are in our ICUs due to #COVID19.

