Can you get a duplicate COVID-19 vaccine card?

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Cheryl Lasseter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you lost your vaccine card, can you get a copy of it?

The Mississippi Department of Health does not provide duplicate cards, according to their website. However, places like CVS may be able to provide you with a replacement card, so it could depend on where you received your shots.

The Mississippi Department of Health website does, however, have a link that allows you to view your immunization records and print them if needed.

It’s also advised that you take a picture of your vaccine card and store the picture in a place you can quickly access on your phone.

