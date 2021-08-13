WLOX Careers
Biloxi High hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic, encourages students to protect themselves

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fear! Fear is what’s putting more feet in the vaccination line at Biloxi High School, like Aleesa Powell. The Biloxi High junior came back after school hours because her vaccinated aunt caught COVID.

“She shouldn’t have gotten COVID at all,” said Powell.

Powell was surprised because she says her aunt prioritized protecting herself during the pandemic.

“She always wears her mask, she stays in the house and she’s just always protected,” said Powell.

As of Friday morning, four South Mississippi schools and one school district have shut down temporarily due to the rise in cases causing the administration to worry about what the school year will look like.

“I hope we don’t have to get to that point,” said Marcus Boudreaux, superintendent of Biloxi Public Schools. “We’re doing our best with masks as well as pushing these vaccinations.”

Health officials believe the best way to push people to get their shot is to host COVID vaccination sites in a central location. Biloxi High School partnered with the Singing River Health System to get the Pfizer vaccine into people’s arms.

“That way, people cannot say it is too inconvenient for me; I can’t get there,” said Sherri Carr Bevis, community relations liaison. “We are hoping by doing this we are giving them an opportunity to just walk up.”

Within the first hour, health officials said they saw more than 100 people.

“That is the hardest part,” said Carr Bevis. “We are seeing a lot of younger people get very sick.”

Students in the district wish more would get vaccinated so they can get their old school experience back. Biloxi Schools are still in session but remain under a mask mandate.

