WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Atlantic storms
Fred continues to struggle over Cuba. Florida still targeted for impacts
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
Memorial hosts COVID-19 testing site at Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel