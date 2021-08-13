WLOX Careers
5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 1,261 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state on Friday. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

For the third time this week, it’s a new single-day record, marking the highest number of new cases Mississippi has seen in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The six southern counties reported 1,261 new cases and four new deaths on Thursday. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (599), Jackson County (282), Pearl River County (127), Hancock County (126), Stone County (68), and George County (59).

New deaths in South Mississippi this week were reported in George County (1) and Hancock County (1). Deaths that occurred between June 1 and Aug. 8 were also identified through death certificate reports in Hancock County (1) and Harrison County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George324654619
Hancock5018907115
Harrison24,41034550572
Jackson17,86126425836
Pearl River612116020140
Stone2731388514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 12 at 3pm, there have been a total of 381,147 cases and 7,761 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

READ MORE: ‘A horrific situation’: High number of COVID-19 cases straining hospitals in South Mississippi

Hospitalizations

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 11, there were 1490 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 388 were in the ICU and 264 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Aug. 9, 2021, there are 326,558 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of Aug. 8, 2201, more than 3.1 million COVID-19 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

