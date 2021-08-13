WLOX Careers
26 students at State Fire Academy sent home after exposure to COVID-19

A firefighter trains at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.
A firefighter trains at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fire marshal says 26 students at the Mississippi State Fire Academy have been sent home after being exposed to COVID-19.

The students were training to be firefighters.

Students will be allowed to return to campus after 10 days if they test negative for the virus. Three had already tested positive for the virus Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, all students returning to the campus or coming to the campus for the first time will be required to get a COVID vaccine.

“We cannot afford an outbreak that becomes a super-spreader,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “If you just think about what I’m saying, if one student gets it and gives it to 20 others, those 20 can give it to someone else over the weekend. And the next thing you know, you have several hundred people with COVID, just because of the carelessness of one person.”

The news comes as Chaney urges firefighters and emergency medical technicians across the state to get vaccinated.

“The numbers we’re looking at, since most first-responders tend to be fairly young, about 50 percent of them have been vaccinated, maybe down to 45 percent,” Chaney explained. “We’re encouraging those people to get a vaccination.”

Chaney said first responders, who are typically younger and in better shape, feel like they’re less susceptible to the disease.

“They’re stronger and healthier, but those are usually the ones who get COVID,” he said.

Chaney said shots for existing firefighters are being encouraged but not mandated.

“We’ve been very careful to say we’re not mandating anything. We’re suggesting... highly suggesting that you be vaccinated. But I do have the authority to say if you’re not vaccinated, we’re not going to let you attend class because there’s too much danger for exposure,” he said.

Operations at the fire academy will continue but on a limited basis. Social distancing will be enforced where possible, and only one student will be housed in a dorm room. Students will also be required to wear masks where possible.

Classes on the campus can run from one to eight weeks and include everything from new recruit training to management courses for fire chiefs. EMTs also receive training on the campus. Students typically stay in dormitories there during their training.

Chaney said many of the management and EMT courses will continue because most EMTs and fire chiefs are already vaccinated.

Said Chaney, “We just cannot afford two people in a dormitory room five days a week, have them go home, (get) exposed, and come back and expose everyone in the class.”

