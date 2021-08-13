Miss. senators announce $1.8M grant for eight Mississippi fire departments

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that more $1.8 million in grants will be awarded among eight Mississippi fire departments to help support fire safety improvement projects.

The $1,837,801 in FY2020 AFG Program funds will support the following projects:

City of Biloxi, Harrison County – $808,518 for firefighter mental health and wellness programs and to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses

Itawamba County – $713,045 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for volunteer fire departments in the county

Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County – $111,000 to purchase two thermal imaging cameras, self-contained breathing apparatuses, and additional face pieces

Walthall Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Walthall County – $50,476 to replace Personal Protective Equipment

City of Iuka, Tishomingo County – $48,619 to purchase extrication equipment

Puckett Vol Fire Department, Rankin County – $47,571 to purchase jaws of life equipment

City of New Hebron, Lawrence County – $41,428 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses

Walters Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Rankin County – $17,142 to purchase two thermal imaging cameras

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program will be awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Our local firefighters are on the front lines when it comes to keeping Mississippians safe,” Wicker said. “These AFG grants will enhance their response capabilities and improve safety, enabling firefighters to protect the public more effectively.”

Hyde-Smith also added “Firefighters require proper equipment to keep Mississippians safe. These FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants will allow these departments to acquire the equipment and training necessary to improve their public safety responsibilities. I am thankful for this substantial round of funding and look forward to additional grants being awarded to more Mississippi fire departments.”

