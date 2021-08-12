‘We knew this might be coming’: South Hancock transitions to virtual after COVID-19 quarantine

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a drill that’s become all too familiar for teachers, staff members, and parents at South Hancock Elementary.

Parents said they ‘knew this might be coming’ after the school announced Wednesday that all students will be quarantined for the next two weeks. A message sent to parents Tuesday night notified them of the decision to close.

On Thursday, their virtual learning plan kicked into high gear.

“If they’re in grades 3-5, they can come through the line to pick up a Chromebook,” said Angela Skinner, school counselor. K-5 go through a different line to pick up a packet. Every student gets a packet, and if they have reliable internet, they can pick up a Chromebook.”

Such is life in the world of a global pandemic. South Hancock is one of the first schools in South Mississippi to make the transition. It’s actually the first time all 525 students here have gone virtual.

“They were right on top of things as soon as this happened,” said Kathy Good, South Hancock first grade teacher. “So we got to work yesterday, All the teachers were at school and we contacted all the parents.”

Parents who also know the drill and know it’s a sign of these uncertain times.

“We just kind of roll with it. We remembered last year. We kind of knew it was going to happen,” said Ashley Fricke, parent of three South Hancock students.

The Google Chromebooks that were given out to the parents also have jump drives with instructions on how to do Google Classroom and other virtual materials.

“We’ve learned our do’s and don’t’s from last year, and this year we’re more prepared than ever to handle it,” said Spencer Breland, Hancock County Schools technology director.

Parents at South Hancock can also pick up lunches for students from 10:30am to 11am each weekday for the next two weeks.

