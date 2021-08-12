WATCH August 19th: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Join us Thursday, August 19th at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC for “Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall” on the COVID-19 crisis in Mississippi.
David Elliott will host an hour-long discussion focused on some of the key topics facing all of us right now:
- Vaccines safety/mandates
- Delta and other variants
- Masking in public
- Hospital capacity
- School safety
- Business struggles
- Personal freedoms
Have a question you’d like to see answered? Join the discussion now by adding your voice here>> https://bit.ly/2VPOONq
