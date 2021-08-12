WLOX Careers
WATCH August 19th: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Join us Thursday, August 19th at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC for “Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall” on the COVID-19 crisis in Mississippi.

David Elliott will host an hour-long discussion focused on some of the key topics facing all of us right now:

  • Vaccines safety/mandates
  • Delta and other variants
  • Masking in public
  • Hospital capacity
  • School safety
  • Business struggles
  • Personal freedoms

Have a question you’d like to see answered? Join the discussion now by adding your voice here>> https://bit.ly/2VPOONq

