UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center gave a look inside of its new field hospital Thursday afternoon.

The hospital added the additional beds in its parking garage to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients. The beds can accommodate 50 patients.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine, began by thanking those who assisted in their efforts in constricting the field hospital before commenting on the COVID numbers released Thursday, which showed over 4,400 new cases.

She said that when numbers go up, they expect more hospitalizations and ICU admissions to follow.

“We do not believe we are at the point where we have hit the peak or we’re turning the corner,” Woodward stated. “In fact, we’re still on that upward climb.”

Because of that, they requested federal resources and learned earlier in the week that they would get the team they asked for. That team has since arrived will begin working on patients Friday.

UMMC officials see this as much needed relief as they take in COVID patients as well as others who are coming to the hospital for care. UMMC’s ICU beds and patient beds are now full.

Woodward would also take the chance to ask citizens of the state to get vaccinated, saying, “it is not too late.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs would also speak, explaining that the field hospital is neither a Jackson resource or a UMMC resource. It is a state resource.

Dobbs also spoke on the high number of COVID infections seen Thursday, saying that this will translate into about 93 additional deaths.

“It means we’re gonna see over 300 new hospitalizations just from today,” he said. ”And that’s on top of a system that’s already overtaxed. Let us be very clear that the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated.”

He, like Woodward, would also plead for the public to receive vaccines. He also asked that if you have questions regarding the vaccine to seek your answers in reputable sources.

