Stone High School athletics sidelined at least two weeks

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone High School will close its doors for two weeks due to a rise in COVID cases, and effects trickled into the athletic department.

WLOX confirmed with members of the athletic department there will be no practice for until classes resume. Additionally, the football team’s season opener against St. Martin has been called off.

Jacket Nation…Unfortunately, Stone High has gone into quarantine and will have to forfeit our scheduled home opener on August 27. We are searching for a replacement, and will keep you informed if there’s any more changes. Best wishes to our friends in Wiggins. — St. Martin Athletics (@StMartinSports) August 11, 2021

