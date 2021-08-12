WLOX Careers
Stone High School athletics sidelined at least two weeks

Stone County High School (Photo source: WLOX)
Stone County High School (Photo source: WLOX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone High School will close its doors for two weeks due to a rise in COVID cases, and effects trickled into the athletic department.

WLOX confirmed with members of the athletic department there will be no practice for until classes resume. Additionally, the football team’s season opener against St. Martin has been called off.

