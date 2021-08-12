PROGRAMMING ALERT: WLOX signal to be down about an hour Thursday for maintenance

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you lose our signal for a short time Thursday.

At noon, we have to turn off the power switch at our transmitter site and complete the work crews started Wednesday. Once the tower crew finishes its upgrades, we’ll turn our signal back on and you can once again enjoy WLOX programming.

The work is expected to last about an hour.

As soon as the tower crew changes out the beacon light and safely exits the tower, we’ll turn our signal back on and you can once again enjoy WLOX programming.

We apologize for this temporary inconvenience, and thank you for watching WLOX. Of course, all our digital services like WLOX.com and our free news and weather apps (Apple/Android) will continue updating as normal through this outage.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

