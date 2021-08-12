National Wheelchair Softball Association World Series comes to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks rolled to South Mississippi for the National Wheelchair Association World Series. Despite the rain, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum’s lot was packed with people ready to take home the title.

The association has been a governing body for wheelchair softball for over 40 years. Planners said 13 teams from across the country played in the competition this year.

The event is free and will be played on three fields in the parking lot. Since the World Series was cancelled last year because of COVID-19, Rollin Astro softball player Keita Albert said that he’s excited to play and see the large turnout.

“We need more awareness about what’s going on out here,” said Albert. “Not a lot of people know that this happens, I think if we could open more awareness, then we could bring even more out.”

Albert had a serious motorcycle accident in 2017 that caused him to solely rely on his wheelchair.

He said that he was hesitant on trying adaptive sports, but he’s glad that he gave it a shot because it shows others that you can put your mind to anything.

“This sport is a challenge,” said Albert. “I had a couple of my able-bodied friends that play softball sit in the chair and do it. After that, they understood that it’s hard and takes time. It’s wonderful to be able to motivate people to go out and try is great. I’ve been doing it all this time and I will continue to do that.”

Bryon Southwell is the head coach of the team and said he admires how well his players can adapt to playing a sport while being in a wheelchair.

“It’s different from playing regular softball and baseball because you’re in a chair. It takes more skill than you’d think,” said Southwell. “You have to figure out how to maneuver your hips and how to sit in the chair while being able to hit the ball at the same time. It’s definitely different from standing while hitting and these guys do it great.”

The series is from August 12-14.

