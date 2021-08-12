WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly 90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated

(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 90 percent of the people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

That means that of the 1,500 people in the hospital with COVID, 1,300 have not been inoculated, state numbers show.

“Today, the state has surpassed all previous highs in Mississippians hospitalized for COVID-19,” the agency wrote in a Thursday Tweet. “Hospitals are operating at emergency capacity to cope with the incoming flood of COVID-19 patients.”

Currently, 1,490 people are hospitalized with the virus, while 388 are intensive care and 264 are on ventilators, MSDH numbers show.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also sounded the alarm Thursday, saying that hospitals and emergency rooms are currently “beyond capacity.”

“Protect yourself: vaccinate, mask indoors, avoid indoor social gatherings and talk with your doc about monoclonal antibodies if you get sick.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
8-13-2021 Friday 7am tropics update
Will Fred recover? Florida still targeted for impacts.
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be...
Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
Memorial hosts COVID-19 testing site at Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Building
As we hear more about minors testing positive and getting sick with COVID-19, other students...
Biloxi High hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic, encourages students to protect themselves
Can you get a duplicate COVID-19 vaccine card?
Cars filled the parking lots outside Singing River hospitals in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and...
Coast comes together to pray for healthcare workers, COVID patients
8-13-2021 Friday 7am tropics update
Will Fred recover? Florida still targeted for impacts.