More Singing River health care workers showing faith in vaccines

Singing River primary care director Jason Ely prepares a syringe Wednesday with a COVID vaccine today at Ocean Springs Hospital.(John Fitzhugh)
Singing River primary care director Jason Ely prepares a syringe Wednesday with a COVID vaccine today at Ocean Springs Hospital.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It took nurse Courtney Triplett until now to roll up her sleeve for a COVID-19 shot.

“I got vaccinated because of the things I’m seeing as a nurse,” Triplett said.

“I’m seeing the population change in the patients,” she added. Triplett works in the COVID-19 unit at Singing River Health System. “I was hesitant about it because of the uncertainty of the vaccine, but at this point, I just want to protect myself and my family because I’m dealing with it every day.”

The younger age of patients hospitalized by the delta variant is a change other nurses are noticing.

“People that I literally went to high school with...on the ventilator and not able to see their children or be around their families because they had COVID” nurse Victoria Hudson said.

Hudson has worked in the Singing River ICU without vaccine protection until now.

“And me having to take care of them and see how horrible it is really impacted me and made my decision very clear,” she said.

This is the second employee vaccine fair Singing River has held since the delta variant has taken over. 130 employees from the hospitals and clinics were vaccinated in the first round.

One of those people was a Gautier man who was inspired by the story of a Singing River ICU nurse that aired on CNN to finally get his vaccination Wednesday.

“It really hit home for me when I saw my hometown on the news, on CNN. It was very heartbreaking to see that, especially from someone in the health care industry, resign due to just to not be able to handle the toll that COVID-19 is taking on everyone,” Aaron Sampson said.

This event was another strong indicator that more people are putting their faith in the vaccine.

“I constantly stayed on the fence, but with the increase in the numbers lately, I decided to go ahead and take control and get the vaccine,” Triplett said.

Triplett and Hudson were among 141 who were vaccinated at their events on Wednesday, bringing Singing River Health System to close to 70% of their employees vaccinated.

