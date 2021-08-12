WLOX Careers
Memorial reopens COVID-19 testing site at D’Iberville Civic Center

The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin announces the reopening of the COVID Testing Site at the D’Iberville Civic Center.

The center, located at 10395 Auto Mall Parkway in D’Iberville, will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.

The staff is giving rapid tests. Residents can also get tested at these two other Memorial locations in Gulfport according to the times listed below.

  • Bridgewater Family Medicine

8950 Lorraine Road, Suite B

Monday – Friday 8 am – 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 4:30 pm

Closed Saturday & Sunday

  • Memorial Physician Clinics Screening Site

1520 Broad Avenue

Drive-thru testing available

Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm

Saturday & Sunday 9 am – 2 pm

People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.

