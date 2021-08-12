Memorial reopens COVID-19 testing site at D’Iberville Civic Center
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin announces the reopening of the COVID Testing Site at the D’Iberville Civic Center.
The center, located at 10395 Auto Mall Parkway in D’Iberville, will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sunday.
The staff is giving rapid tests. Residents can also get tested at these two other Memorial locations in Gulfport according to the times listed below.
- Bridgewater Family Medicine
8950 Lorraine Road, Suite B
Monday – Friday 8 am – 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
Closed Saturday & Sunday
- Memorial Physician Clinics Screening Site
1520 Broad Avenue
Drive-thru testing available
Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm
Saturday & Sunday 9 am – 2 pm
People can visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for more information.
