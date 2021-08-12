Hancock High School to close for 14 days after COVID-19 outbreak

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Hancock High will be released from school early Thursday and the school will be closed for 14 days due to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases. Teachers and staff will be reporting to work each day to ensure that virtual learning will continue during this time.

Thursday’s early dismissal will begin at 11:30 am for students that drive or are car riders. Car riders may be picked up in the regular car rider location.

Bus riders will be released from classrooms as buses arrive. Any students that are not picked up before 12:15 pm will be moved to the gym where they can work on schoolwork until their ride arrives. These students may be picked up in the bus lane.

Students will be served a grab-and-go lunch before they are released.

This is the fourth school in South Mississippi to close. South Hancock Elementary announced its two-week closure on Tuesday night. Stone High School and George County Elementary announced Wednesday that they would close for two weeks, as well.

Pearl River County School District also announced it may be making changes to its “Relaunch Plan” to suspend in-person learning starting Aug. 16. If the school board approves this plan at tonight’s board meeting, virtual learning will be hosted from Aug. 27 - Sept. 6. All students would participate in virtual learning during this suspension period.

If the school closes for in-person learning, the school facilities will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

MSDH defines an outbreak in a school setting as three or more individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period. So three people in one classroom would be the same group. There’s no further explanation of how many cases it takes to close an entire school.

To read the most recent report on COVID-19 in Mississippi schools, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.