Fred back over water Thursday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Fred has moved back over water between Cuba, Haiti, and the southeastern Bahamas.

Fred was disorganized as it moved back over water with heavy rains continuing across portions of Hispaniola early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fred’s forecast cone shows a possible Gulf Coast landfall Monday morning as far west as Alabama or as far east as Florida. However, most spaghetti models show Florida.

How far west will Fred go? That could ultimately depend on how long it takes an upper trough to turn Fred north.

Any significant rain or wind impacts from Fred are still expected to mainly target Florida and spare Mississippi.

As long as the forecast doesn’t change, then Mississippi could be spared. So stay tuned for updates.

8-12-2021 Thursday 5am tropics update (WLOX)

