Crowds flock to White Pillars after chef wins national title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Austin Sumrall is now back in his kitchen at White Pillars in Biloxi cooking up tasty dishes like the ones that earned him national recognition.

Sumrall won the top prize at the Great American Seafood Cookoff. He was crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in New Orleans this past Saturday.

Luci Lucida and Melissa Milano both wanted to be two of Sumrall’s first customers when his doors of the White Pillars opened Wednesday.

”You know, we had to leave our hotel like an hour early, and we were going to stay until they opened,” said Lucidi.

The lunch crowd kept raving over his recipes, much like the dishes that earned Sumrall the title.

”I love it because the quality of the food is, is exquisite,” said Diane Saxon Cole, White Pillars customer. “The recipes are very unique.”

Austin wowed the judges in New Orleans with three different gulf-snapper recipes.

“It was really exciting,” said Sumrall. “There’s some great chefs we were cooking up against. ”

Sumrall said he wanted to showcase what a Mississippian could do on a national stage. Now, his crown is on display in his restaurant.

“We’re right across the street from the Gulf, and we, you know, we have a very seafood-focused menu,” said Sumrall. “So, to be able to kinda showcase that we’re pretty good at that was you know, fun on the national stage show that Mississippi chefs can bring it.”

