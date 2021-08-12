WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Crowds flock to White Pillars after chef wins national title

Sumrall won the top prize at the Great American Seafood Cookoff.
Sumrall won the top prize at the Great American Seafood Cookoff.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Austin Sumrall is now back in his kitchen at White Pillars in Biloxi cooking up tasty dishes like the ones that earned him national recognition.

Sumrall won the top prize at the Great American Seafood Cookoff. He was crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in New Orleans this past Saturday.

Luci Lucida and Melissa Milano both wanted to be two of Sumrall’s first customers when his doors of the White Pillars opened Wednesday.

”You know, we had to leave our hotel like an hour early, and we were going to stay until they opened,” said Lucidi.

The lunch crowd kept raving over his recipes, much like the dishes that earned Sumrall the title.

We couldn’t be more proud of the 2021 KING OF AMERICAN SEAFOOD @chef_sumrall @msseafood @gasco @laseafoodboard @...

Posted by White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge on Saturday, August 7, 2021

”I love it because the quality of the food is, is exquisite,” said Diane Saxon Cole, White Pillars customer. “The recipes are very unique.”

Austin wowed the judges in New Orleans with three different gulf-snapper recipes.

“It was really exciting,” said Sumrall. “There’s some great chefs we were cooking up against. ”

Sumrall said he wanted to showcase what a Mississippian could do on a national stage. Now, his crown is on display in his restaurant.

“We’re right across the street from the Gulf, and we, you know, we have a very seafood-focused menu,” said Sumrall. “So, to be able to kinda showcase that we’re pretty good at that was you know, fun on the national stage show that Mississippi chefs can bring it.”

For those who are interested in dinner at the White Pillars, check out their menu here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone High closes doors for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
George County school moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak
TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday

Latest News

As Mississippi’s case count continues to surge, Martin’s now has a mask mandate in place. The...
Gulfport restaurants battle through 4th wave of COVID-19
Martin's
Gulfport restaurants battle through 4th wave of COVID-19
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The effort to restore passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast by January 2022 took a step...
Effort to restore Amtrak rail service moves forward as board denies motion to dismiss