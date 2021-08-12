Coast businesses working together to roll out vaccine lottery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly through Mississippi and hospitals become overwhelmed, the Coast business community is coming together to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Among the incentive programs being discussed is a vaccine lottery. Several states have offered vaccine lotteries, with some getting into the six figures.

Multiple businesses in South Mississippi have already pledged donations to a vaccine lottery. Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas said Wednesday that has pledged $50,000 for the program. Chevron Refinery has also committed to donating $10,000.

Pappas is no stranger to incentive programs. Employees at the Scarlet Pearl can receive up to $300 for rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine.

More details about a possible vaccine lottery are expected to be discussed Thursday when the Gulf Coast Business Council holds a virtual meeting with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“We’re expecting him to have a dire message of how bad it is in our state and here on the Coast, and that it’s going to get even worse,” said Paige Roberts, the president and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The more people who are vaccinated, the less severe cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization here will be, health officials have said.

“It’s the age-old adage that knowledge is power, right? We must continue to have a healthy workforce,” emphasized Roberts. “Our businesses and our communities rely on our workers and we can’t afford for them to be sick. And that is what we’re hearing, that there are people in all kinds of types of jobs who are having to miss work and the more work that is missed, the harder it is to be productive and it just snowballs from there.

Roberts said Dobbs has issued his support for vaccination incentive programs discussed by the GCBC previously.

“We’re not in the business of bullying people into something that they don’t want to do but we are in the business of supporting commerce and promoting growth; and really good factual information is the way to do that,” she said. “By having Dr. Dobbs join us all along the coast with all of our members from the Gulf Coast Business Council and all of the chambers, that’s one way we’re able to do it.”

The GCBC meeting is scheduled to take place at 10am Thursday. We will update this story with more information once it is received.

