WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
George County elementary school moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone Co. parents frustrated with lack of answers after school closes due to COVID outbreak
NHC 4 PM Fred Track Aug 12, 2021
Fred back over water
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
One week after the start of classes, South Hancock Elementary will be closed for in-person...
Hancock County elementary school closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view outside at Mercedes-Benz Superdome...
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
The site will be open from 8 am - 4 pm on Monday - Friday and 9 am - 2 pm on Saturday.
Memorial reopens COVID-19 testing site at D’Iberville Civic Center
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator